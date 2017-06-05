Floods, sea rise might take bigger toll on estuary properties than beaches in South Carolina

A man talks on his phone on his porch in floodwaters on Sullivan's Island on Monday, Oct. 5, 2015, as the South Carolina coast struggled with flood waters due to a slow moving storm system. Mic Smith/AP John Collins in 2012 said flood insurance premiums for residents of Simmons Pointe dropped dramatically since the homeower's association had a storm surge wall constructed at the Mount Pleasant condominium community.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.