Feds investigate how serial killer am...

Feds investigate how serial killer amassed weapons

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

Federal agents want to know how a convicted kidnapper who became a serial killer in South Carolina managed to collect an arsenal of weapons. Todd Kohlhepp was convicted as a teenager of raping his 14-year-old neighbor at gunpoint in Arizona.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

South Carolina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 2 Million Free Eclipse Glasses Coming to US Lib... 12 hr nearsightedVR 1
s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06) Mon DSS child for 3 y... 912
A Website for your Business Jun 24 Joy 1
News South Carolina's 5th District: The Forgotten Sp... Jun 23 lol 13
George E, Norcross and brother Congressman Norc... Jun 17 Pastor 1
Post and Courier Hates Trump Supporters Jun 11 Truth 1
DRUG DEALERS; Who are the Drug Dealers in South... (Jul '07) Jun 9 T mac33 57
See all South Carolina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search South Carolina Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,957 • Total comments across all topics: 282,074,719

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC