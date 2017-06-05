Experiencing hospitality and black history in South Carolina's Hilton Head

A new direct flight makes it easy for Canadians to sample the cuisine, tennis courts, bike trails and other delights of Hilton Head and its sister island, Daufuskie - and to experience a profoundly important part of African-American culture, Bert Archer writes Haig Point Resort, on Daufuskie, South Carolina. Daufuskie, offers rides on one of the few beaches on the U.S. Eastern Seaboard with sand packed tightly enough for horses to safely gallop on.

