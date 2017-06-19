Driver being sought in fatal hit-and-run in Lancaster County
According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the hit-and-run occurred around 10:15 p.m. on Pageland Highway near Deerwood Road. Troopers said the driver hit the bicyclist from behind and then fled from the scene.
