Democrat Leader Blames Gerrymandering For Special Election Loss [VIDEO]
As some Congressional Democrats openly call for the ouster of House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi over the string of special election losses, the chairman of the Democratic Party is pointing the finger at something else - gerrymandering. DNC Chairman Tom Perez told a crowd at the Texas AFL-CIO convention, "I know folks were a little disappointed earlier this week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.
Add your comments below
South Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A Website for your Business
|10 hr
|Joy
|1
|South Carolina's 5th District: The Forgotten Sp...
|Fri
|lol
|13
|s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06)
|Jun 22
|catphalen
|911
|George E, Norcross and brother Congressman Norc...
|Jun 17
|Pastor
|1
|Post and Courier Hates Trump Supporters
|Jun 11
|Truth
|1
|DRUG DEALERS; Who are the Drug Dealers in South... (Jul '07)
|Jun 9
|T mac33
|57
|U.S. warns it may pull out of U.N. human rights...
|Jun 6
|UMORONRACEMAKEWOR...
|3
Find what you want!
Search South Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC