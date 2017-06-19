Decision coming Friday on removing South Carolina Statehouse corruption probe prosecutor

A judge is ready to announce his decision in a request to remove the Statehouse corruption probe prosecutor from the investigation of South Carolina's most influential political consultant, Richard Quinn, and his son, Rick, a state lawmaker from Lexington. A hearing before Judge Knox McMahon is scheduled for Friday morning in Columbia, according to two sources who asked not to be identified because they are not authorized to release the information.

