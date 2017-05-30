Cyber Academy of South Carolina to Hold In-Person Graduation Ceremony
Sixty-three high school seniors will graduate from CASC, which is open to all students who reside in South Carolina. CASC offers an individualized approach to learning, using engaging curriculum to ensure every student receives an exceptional learning experience.
