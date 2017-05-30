Crime 56 mins ago 7:12 p.m.Man Accused of Wearing Dress to Rob Bank Identified
Officers say Jacobs was dressed as a woman and gave a note to the teller demanding money and also threatened violence if she did not comply. After getting the money, the suspect ran out of the building and toward the nearby woods.
