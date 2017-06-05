Court releases list of records seized...

Court releases list of records seized from South Carolina political consultant Richard Quinn's office

Rep. Rick Quinn and his Dad, Richard Quinn talk to one of Quinn's attorney during a break in his hearing in Columbia in May. Brad Nettles/Staff Rep. Rick Quinn and his Dad, Richard Quinn talk to one of Quinn's attorney during a break in his hearing in Columbia in May. Brad Nettles/Staff COLUMBIA - Investigators in the ongoing Statehouse corruption probe seized records tied to political groups as well as some of the state's largest corporations and state agencies from the office of a powerful South Carolina political consultant, according to documents released late Friday.

