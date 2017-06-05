Rep. Rick Quinn and his Dad, Richard Quinn talk to one of Quinn's attorney during a break in his hearing in Columbia in May. Brad Nettles/Staff Rep. Rick Quinn and his Dad, Richard Quinn talk to one of Quinn's attorney during a break in his hearing in Columbia in May. Brad Nettles/Staff COLUMBIA - Investigators in the ongoing Statehouse corruption probe seized records tied to political groups as well as some of the state's largest corporations and state agencies from the office of a powerful South Carolina political consultant, according to documents released late Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.