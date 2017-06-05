Cosby trial puts U.S. states' sex-cri...

Cosby trial puts U.S. states' sex-crime prosecution laws in focus

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Egypt Today

The opening of Bill Cosby's sex assault trial on Monday highlights a quirk of the U.S. legal system, in which standards vary widely from state to state on how much time prosecutors have to file criminal charges after an alleged assault. State statutes of limitations on prosecuting sex assault vary widely - from California, which has no limits, to New York, where prosecutors must bring charges within five years for many attacks on adults.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Egypt Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

South Carolina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06) Fri Goose 908
Possible Half Brother May 31 CountyRaised803 3
Looking for a joyce davis May 30 Cbrooks 1
News The Civil War Is Over: Let The Battle Flag Be (Nov '11) May 29 Romney s roofies 4,051
if joshua didsnt convicne god of anotehr day th... May 27 beach boys 2
clue llux clan chowder ..qlue klux klan kkk eq... May 27 beach boys 1
News South Carolinaa s poor take a hit in Trump budg... May 27 Mary Banco 1
See all South Carolina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search South Carolina Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Microsoft
  2. Health Care
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Tornado
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,641 • Total comments across all topics: 281,540,485

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC