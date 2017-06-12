Columbia's 'front porch' plan to transform State House grounds likely on life support
A plan to use $195,000 in grant money rewarded to the City of Columbia to transform the State House grounds into a fun-filled "front porch" for state visitors has likely reached a serious road block. According to an e-mail obtained by WIS, Sen. Harvey Peeler, a ranking member on the State House Committee, said he supports the state Department of Administration's decision to halt the plan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
