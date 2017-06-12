Columbia project to make the Statehou...

Columbia project to make the Statehouse a 'front porch' wins share of $5 million prize

14 hrs ago Read more: Post and Courier

Columbia is among the recipients across the country sharing a $5 million prize handed out by the The John S. and James L. Knight Foundation for community projects. The city of Columbia's winning project, called "The State's Front Porch," would add seating, events and alternative workspaces on the South Carolina Statehouse grounds.

