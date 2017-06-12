Columbia project to make the Statehouse a 'front porch' wins share of $5 million prize
Columbia is among the recipients across the country sharing a $5 million prize handed out by the The John S. and James L. Knight Foundation for community projects. The city of Columbia's winning project, called "The State's Front Porch," would add seating, events and alternative workspaces on the South Carolina Statehouse grounds.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.
Add your comments below
South Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Post and Courier Hates Trump Supporters
|Sun
|Truth
|1
|DRUG DEALERS; Who are the Drug Dealers in South... (Jul '07)
|Jun 9
|T mac33
|57
|U.S. warns it may pull out of U.N. human rights...
|Jun 6
|UMORONRACEMAKEWOR...
|3
|s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06)
|Jun 2
|Goose
|908
|Possible Half Brother (Dec '16)
|May 31
|CountyRaised803
|3
|Looking for a joyce davis
|May 30
|Cbrooks
|1
|The Civil War Is Over: Let The Battle Flag Be (Nov '11)
|May 29
|Romney s roofies
|4,051
Find what you want!
Search South Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC