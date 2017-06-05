Chilling video shows rescue of Kala Brown from alleged South Carolina serial killer

Prosecutors have released chilling video footage of the rescue of Kala Brown after she was kidnapped by alleged serial killer Todd Kohlhepp in South Carolina in 2016. The disturbing video, released by prosecutors late Friday along with dozens of pictures and hundreds of pages of evidence, shows the moment on Nov. 3, 2016 when officers discover Brown, who authorities say was "chained up like a dog" inside a metal storage container on Kohlhepp's property near Woodruff.

