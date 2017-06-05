Chicago-based comedians draw on South...

Chicago-based comedians draw on South Carolina roots in The Fowler Family Radio Hour

The Fowler Family Radio Hour is a testimony to the old "you can take a Southerner out of the South" adage. The comedy troupe is stationed in Chicago, but every member of the Fowler Fam is originally from Dixie, and they make it known in their act.

Chicago, IL

