Charges dropped for man accused of taking photos of women at Rock Hill pool
Charges have been dismissed for a man accused of taking pictures of women at an apartment complex pool in Rock Hill. Sean Patrick Kilkenny, 47, was arrested Friday afternoon at the Lexington Commons pool on Walnut Drive after an off-duty officer at the pool reported that he had seen Kilkenny taking pictures of women in their bathing suits.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.
Add your comments below
South Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|U.S. warns it may pull out of U.N. human rights...
|2 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06)
|Jun 2
|Goose
|908
|Possible Half Brother
|May 31
|CountyRaised803
|3
|Looking for a joyce davis
|May 30
|Cbrooks
|1
|The Civil War Is Over: Let The Battle Flag Be (Nov '11)
|May 29
|Romney s roofies
|4,051
|if joshua didsnt convicne god of anotehr day th...
|May 27
|beach boys
|2
|clue llux clan chowder ..qlue klux klan kkk eq...
|May 27
|beach boys
|1
Find what you want!
Search South Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC