Camden man killed in Sumter Co. crash.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says Stevenson was headed west on 378 between Highway 261 and the Wateree swamp when he went off the left side of the road into the median. Troopers say he overcorrected his pickup truck and went off the right side of the road and hit two trees.
