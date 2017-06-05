California Prepares for Solar Power Loss During the Great Eclipse
A total solar eclipse that will sweep across the United States on Aug. 21 is expected to make a noticeable dent in solar-energy collection, prompting energy workers to concoct workarounds that will help them meet energy demands while the eclipse passes overhead. Utility workers already have a game plan in California, where 9 percent of electricity came from utility-scale solar plants in 2016.
