BMW Adding Jobs To South Carolina Plant
The announcement comes at a time when President Trump has placed enormous pressure on automakers to expand their American presence and curb the number of foreign imports. In the wake of BMW's previous announcement to build a plant in Mexico, Trump even threatened to put a 35 percent import duty on the foreign-made vehicles.
