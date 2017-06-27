Big delivery: South Carolina mom give...

Big delivery: South Carolina mom gives birth to 14-pound son

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

A South Carolina couple is looking for some bigger baby clothes after their son was born at a whopping 14.4 pounds. WLTX-TV reports that Colin Austin Keisler was born by cesarean section at a hospital in Lexington.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

South Carolina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 2 Million Free Eclipse Glasses Coming to US Lib... 16 hr nearsightedVR 1
s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06) Mon DSS child for 3 y... 912
A Website for your Business Jun 24 Joy 1
News South Carolina's 5th District: The Forgotten Sp... Jun 23 lol 13
George E, Norcross and brother Congressman Norc... Jun 17 Pastor 1
Post and Courier Hates Trump Supporters Jun 11 Truth 1
DRUG DEALERS; Who are the Drug Dealers in South... (Jul '07) Jun 9 T mac33 57
See all South Carolina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search South Carolina Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Super Bowl
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,110 • Total comments across all topics: 282,078,097

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC