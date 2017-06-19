Behind bars, cell phones allow prison...

Behind bars, cell phones allow prisoners easy access to continue criminal activity

In the right hands, the most dangerous item a prisoner can possess is a cell phone. Last week, the South Carolina Attorney General's Office announced the results of a state grand jury investigation that resulted in the indictment of 34 individuals from Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

