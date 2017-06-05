Bedbugs removed from 4 South Carolina fire stations
It took longer than expected, but the bedbugs have been driven out of four fire stations along the South Carolina coast. Charleston Fire Department officials said Monday they checked all 16 of their stations and they are free of the pests.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Comments
Add your comments below
South Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|U.S. warns it may pull out of U.N. human rights...
|14 hr
|UMORONRACEMAKEWOR...
|3
|s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06)
|Jun 2
|Goose
|908
|Possible Half Brother
|May 31
|CountyRaised803
|3
|Looking for a joyce davis
|May 30
|Cbrooks
|1
|The Civil War Is Over: Let The Battle Flag Be (Nov '11)
|May 29
|Romney s roofies
|4,051
|if joshua didsnt convicne god of anotehr day th...
|May 27
|beach boys
|2
|clue llux clan chowder ..qlue klux klan kkk eq...
|May 27
|beach boys
|1
Find what you want!
Search South Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC