Auto supplier Minghua USA breaks mold in South Carolina
After a year of construction, Minghua USA, the US subsidiary of Jiangnan Mold & Plastic Technology Corporation , moved into its new US home in Spartanburg County, South Carolina, on May 31. The facility is a 538,195 square-foot plant within three miles of BMW Manufacturing Co, one of its major customers. "Our company grows along with the automobile market in China.
South Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06)
|3 hr
|Sbraa
|910
|Post and Courier Hates Trump Supporters
|Jun 11
|Truth
|1
|DRUG DEALERS; Who are the Drug Dealers in South... (Jul '07)
|Jun 9
|T mac33
|57
|U.S. warns it may pull out of U.N. human rights...
|Jun 6
|UMORONRACEMAKEWOR...
|3
|Possible Half Brother (Dec '16)
|May 31
|CountyRaised803
|3
|Looking for a joyce davis
|May 30
|Cbrooks
|1
|The Civil War Is Over: Let The Battle Flag Be (Nov '11)
|May 29
|Romney s roofies
|4,051
