Authorities fire shots at driver afte...

Authorities fire shots at driver after officer dragged

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Decatur Daily

South Carolina police are investigating after officers say they fired shots at a man who dragged another officer with his car during a traffic stop at a housing project. Investigators said the officer suffered cuts and bruises after being dragged early Saturday morning in Laurens and has been released from the hospital.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

South Carolina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
DRUG DEALERS; Who are the Drug Dealers in South... (Jul '07) Fri T mac33 57
News U.S. warns it may pull out of U.N. human rights... Jun 6 UMORONRACEMAKEWOR... 3
s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06) Jun 2 Goose 908
Possible Half Brother (Dec '16) May 31 CountyRaised803 3
Looking for a joyce davis May 30 Cbrooks 1
News The Civil War Is Over: Let The Battle Flag Be (Nov '11) May 29 Romney s roofies 4,051
if joshua didsnt convicne god of anotehr day th... May 27 beach boys 2
See all South Carolina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search South Carolina Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Climate Change
  4. Microsoft
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,780 • Total comments across all topics: 281,671,125

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC