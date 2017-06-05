Authorities fire shots at driver after officer dragged
South Carolina police are investigating after officers say they fired shots at a man who dragged another officer with his car during a traffic stop at a housing project. Investigators said the officer suffered cuts and bruises after being dragged early Saturday morning in Laurens and has been released from the hospital.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.
Add your comments below
South Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DRUG DEALERS; Who are the Drug Dealers in South... (Jul '07)
|Fri
|T mac33
|57
|U.S. warns it may pull out of U.N. human rights...
|Jun 6
|UMORONRACEMAKEWOR...
|3
|s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06)
|Jun 2
|Goose
|908
|Possible Half Brother (Dec '16)
|May 31
|CountyRaised803
|3
|Looking for a joyce davis
|May 30
|Cbrooks
|1
|The Civil War Is Over: Let The Battle Flag Be (Nov '11)
|May 29
|Romney s roofies
|4,051
|if joshua didsnt convicne god of anotehr day th...
|May 27
|beach boys
|2
Find what you want!
Search South Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC