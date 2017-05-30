After a devastating freeze in South Carolina's peach country, empty orchards mark the start of su...
Peaches grow in the fields at J.W. Yonce & Sons in Johnston. A combination of climate conditions have made this year devastating for peach farmers in South Carolina.
