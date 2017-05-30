ACLU lawsuit takes aim at 'modern-day debtors' prison' in Lexington...

Marshinda Brown, a plaintiff in the ACLU's class-action lawsuit filed Thursday in Lexington County, said she spent 57 days in jail for falling behind on payments for a traffic citation. Sean Rayford/ACLU/Provided Marshinda Brown, a plaintiff in the ACLU's class-action lawsuit filed Thursday in Lexington County, said she spent 57 days in jail for falling behind on payments for a traffic citation.

