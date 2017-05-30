ACLU files lawsuit against a South Carolina county for allegedly...
ACLU files lawsuit against a South Carolina county for allegedly imprisoning people who can't afford to pay minor fines When single mother Twanda Marshinda Brown fell behind paying a $100 installment of a traffic violation, she had to spend 57 days in a South Carolina jail. Because she could not come in for work at a food-packaging facility, Brown also lost the job that supported her seven kids.
