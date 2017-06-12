A self-described country doctor from small town South Carolina becomes chair of the AMA
Gerald Harmon still describes himself as a country doctor, even as he assumes a leadership position at one of the most powerful medical lobbies in the country. While Harmon has long served in leadership roles at state and national organizations, he says he's maintained his roots as a poor kid growing up in the small town of Newberry.
