A self-described country doctor from ...

A self-described country doctor from small town South Carolina becomes chair of the AMA

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Post and Courier

Gerald Harmon still describes himself as a country doctor, even as he assumes a leadership position at one of the most powerful medical lobbies in the country. While Harmon has long served in leadership roles at state and national organizations, he says he's maintained his roots as a poor kid growing up in the small town of Newberry.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

South Carolina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
George E, Norcross and brother Congressman Norc... 12 hr Pastor 1
s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06) Fri Sbraa 910
Post and Courier Hates Trump Supporters Jun 11 Truth 1
DRUG DEALERS; Who are the Drug Dealers in South... (Jul '07) Jun 9 T mac33 57
News U.S. warns it may pull out of U.N. human rights... Jun 6 UMORONRACEMAKEWOR... 3
Possible Half Brother (Dec '16) May 31 CountyRaised803 3
Looking for a joyce davis May 30 Cbrooks 1
See all South Carolina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search South Carolina Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,371 • Total comments across all topics: 281,847,806

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC