9/11 Memorial designer to create church shooting memorial

The architect who designed the 9/11 Memorial in New York has been chosen to create a memorial to honor the nine worshippers gunned down in a racist shooting attack on a South Carolina church. The decision came Saturday on the second anniversary of the massacre at Emanuel AME church in Charleston - a day also marked by a crowd singing "Amazing Grace" as they marched to the church.

