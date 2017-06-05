350 losing jobs as South Carolina fuel pump plant closes
A company that makes automotive fuel pumps is closing in South Carolina next year, eliminating the jobs of almost 350 employees. The Anderson Independent Mail reported that Associated Fuel Pump Systems Corporation north of Anderson will be shutting down operations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.
Comments
Add your comments below
South Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|U.S. warns it may pull out of U.N. human rights...
|Tue
|UMORONRACEMAKEWOR...
|3
|s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06)
|Jun 2
|Goose
|908
|Possible Half Brother (Dec '16)
|May 31
|CountyRaised803
|3
|Looking for a joyce davis
|May 30
|Cbrooks
|1
|The Civil War Is Over: Let The Battle Flag Be (Nov '11)
|May 29
|Romney s roofies
|4,051
|if joshua didsnt convicne god of anotehr day th...
|May 27
|beach boys
|2
|clue llux clan chowder ..qlue klux klan kkk eq...
|May 27
|beach boys
|1
Find what you want!
Search South Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC