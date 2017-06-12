34 indicted for meth trafficking orga...

34 indicted for meth trafficking organization run largely from within SC prisons, AG says

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: WIS-TV Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC Thirty-four people from across the state, including several inmates, have been indicted after an investigation into a methamphetamine trafficking organization that largely operated from within prisons in South Carolina. Between January and May of this year, a State Grand Jury returned 19 indictments alleging multiple connected conspiracies, each related to trafficking 400 grams of more of meth, as well trafficking heroin, firearms-related charges, and other crimes, according to a news release from the office of the South Carolina Attorney General.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WIS-TV Columbia.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

South Carolina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06) Tue Nicole vaughn 909
Post and Courier Hates Trump Supporters Jun 11 Truth 1
DRUG DEALERS; Who are the Drug Dealers in South... (Jul '07) Jun 9 T mac33 57
News U.S. warns it may pull out of U.N. human rights... Jun 6 UMORONRACEMAKEWOR... 3
Possible Half Brother (Dec '16) May 31 CountyRaised803 3
Looking for a joyce davis May 30 Cbrooks 1
News The Civil War Is Over: Let The Battle Flag Be (Nov '11) May 29 Romney s roofies 4,051
See all South Carolina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search South Carolina Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,487 • Total comments across all topics: 281,753,506

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC