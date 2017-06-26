2 GOP lawmakers to take seats after special election wins

The Republican winner of the most expensive House race ever is preparing to take her seat representing Atlanta's outskirts, along with a South Carolina Republican who claimed a narrower-than-expected victory to retain a strongly Republican seat. Monday evening's swearing-in ceremony would return Republicans to full strength in the chamber at 241 seats after the party won four special elections to replace GOP lawmakers who left the House to join President Donald Trump's Cabinet.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.