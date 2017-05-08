'You f*cked up': John Oliver rips Rep...

'You f*cked up': John Oliver rips Republicans for passing Trumpcare without reading it

On Sunday night's edition of "Last Week Tonight," HBO's John Oliver blasted Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives for passing their attempt to "repeal and replace Obamacare" without actually reading the bill first. Oliver played a clip of South Carolina's Rep. Mark Sanford , who, when asked by CNN if he'd read the bill hemmed and hawed before finally admitting that he "turned through every page" without reading them all.

