Woman charged with shooting, killing dad following eviction from parents' mansion
A 31-year-old woman was being evicted by her parents when authorities say she killed her father in their million dollar waterfront mansion in South Carolina this week, court records show. Brittany Simpson was charged with shooting 66-year-old Robert Simpson Tuesday just days after her parents won an eviction order kicking her out of their suburban Charleston home, the records show.
