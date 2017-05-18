With mental health problems, fitness is tied to reduced risk of death
For men experiencing emotional distress like depression, anxiety or thoughts of suicide, having high cardiorespiratory fitness may cut the risk of death in half compared to those in poor condition, researchers say. "The prevalence of mental health issues is growing in the U.S. and globally," said lead study author Mei Sui of the University of South Carolina in Columbia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
South Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former SC Gov. Sanford engaged to ex-mistress (Aug '12)
|May 17
|Edinboro College ...
|14
|Lenoir's Store: A Trip Back in Time (May '08)
|May 3
|william lenoir
|7
|9 dead in S.C. shooting at historic black churc... (Jun '15)
|Apr 29
|Reported
|331
|Mississippi, Tennessee debate future of Confede... (Jun '15)
|Apr 24
|Truth
|19
|SC corrections dept. identifies inmates in rap ... (May '14)
|Apr 23
|Kimkin
|2
|s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06)
|Apr '17
|c_lou
|907
|Trump and GOP pass bill most Americans disagree...
|Apr '17
|GFL
|1
Find what you want!
Search South Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC