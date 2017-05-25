Will this yeara s hurricane season be as bad as 2016? NOAA says it could be.
It's only been a little over seven months since Hurricane Matthew ripped through South Carolina, leaving so much destruction in its path that the Lowcountry still hasn't completely recovered. The 2016 hurricane season marked the most deadly the Atlantic had seen in over a decade with more than 600 reported deaths from Matthew alone.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.
Add your comments below
South Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Susan J Inabinett Is Evil
|Wed
|Five Words
|3
|Weird 15 mins ago 8:22 p.m.Babysitter jailed af...
|May 21
|Fundie Fatwazz Aroma
|3
|Former SC Gov. Sanford engaged to ex-mistress (Aug '12)
|May 17
|Edinboro College ...
|14
|Lenoir's Store: A Trip Back in Time (May '08)
|May 3
|william lenoir
|7
|9 dead in S.C. shooting at historic black churc... (Jun '15)
|Apr 29
|Reported
|331
|Mississippi, Tennessee debate future of Confede... (Jun '15)
|Apr '17
|Truth
|19
|SC corrections dept. identifies inmates in rap ... (May '14)
|Apr '17
|Kimkin
|2
Find what you want!
Search South Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC