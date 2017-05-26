Wicked Weed's loss is South Carolina'...

Wicked Weed's loss is South Carolina's gain with a new sour beer festival

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Charleston City Paper

Revelry brewer Ryan Coker hopes The Funk Collective bring people in who were excited about Wicked Weed's defunct Funkatorium Invitational When Wicked Weed sold to Anheuser-Busch InBev earlier this month, the independent beer community lost more than one of its favorite breweries, it also meant the demise of a premier beer festival in the Carolinas. The Funkatorium Invitational, formerly called Funk Asheville, is a yearly event hosted by Wicked Weed where breweries and beer lovers from across the country gather to celebrate and enjoy wild and sour ales.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Charleston City Paper.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

South Carolina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Susan J Inabinett Is Evil Wed Five Words 3
News Weird 15 mins ago 8:22 p.m.Babysitter jailed af... May 21 Fundie Fatwazz Aroma 3
News Former SC Gov. Sanford engaged to ex-mistress (Aug '12) May 17 Edinboro College ... 14
News Lenoir's Store: A Trip Back in Time (May '08) May 3 william lenoir 7
News 9 dead in S.C. shooting at historic black churc... (Jun '15) Apr 29 Reported 331
News Mississippi, Tennessee debate future of Confede... (Jun '15) Apr '17 Truth 19
News SC corrections dept. identifies inmates in rap ... (May '14) Apr '17 Kimkin 2
See all South Carolina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search South Carolina Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. Mexico
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,171 • Total comments across all topics: 281,299,195

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC