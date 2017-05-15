USA remains at odds with G7 partners over economic protectionist policies

United States Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin center leaves at the end of a plenary session during a G7 of Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting in Bari southern Italy Friday Mnuchin spoke after face-to-face meetings with major trade partners such as Germany, Japan and Canada on the sidelines of the Group of Seven finance ministers' meeting in Bari , Italy. "We are excited about USA trade policies and I think you probably saw last night we made an announcement on a hundred day economic plan with the Chinese", he said as he headed into the meeting in the town's 13th-Century fortress.

