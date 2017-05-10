U.S. lawmakers ask Trump to turn over...

U.S. lawmakers ask Trump to turn over any Comey tapes

Read more: Yahoo!

U.S. lawmakers on Sunday called on President Donald Trump to turn over any tapes of conversations with fired FBI chief James Comey, potentially setting up a showdown with the White House as Democrats considered a boycott of the vote on Comey's replacement. In a highly unusual move, Trump last week appeared to suggest on Twitter that he might have tapes of conversations with Comey and warned the former director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation against talking to the media.

