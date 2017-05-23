Trump Budget's Chilly Reception Will Be Nothing New
OMB Director Mick Mulvaney, center, and GPO Director Davita Vance-Cooks, right, reviewed production of the fiscal 208 budget proposal at the Government Publishing Office's plant on North Capitol Street last week. President Donald Trump's budget request finally gets its full release Tuesday morning, but the stories of its inevitable rejection on Capitol Hill could have been written weeks ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Roll Call.
Add your comments below
South Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Weird 15 mins ago 8:22 p.m.Babysitter jailed af...
|Sun
|Fundie Fatwazz Aroma
|3
|Former SC Gov. Sanford engaged to ex-mistress (Aug '12)
|May 17
|Edinboro College ...
|14
|Lenoir's Store: A Trip Back in Time (May '08)
|May 3
|william lenoir
|7
|9 dead in S.C. shooting at historic black churc... (Jun '15)
|Apr 29
|Reported
|331
|Mississippi, Tennessee debate future of Confede... (Jun '15)
|Apr 24
|Truth
|19
|SC corrections dept. identifies inmates in rap ... (May '14)
|Apr 23
|Kimkin
|2
|s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06)
|Apr '17
|c_lou
|907
Find what you want!
Search South Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC