Trinket hunters blamed for targeting ghost town cemetery in southern B.C.
Someone is digging holes in the cemetery of a southern British Columbia ghost town and a member of the local historical society believes it's the work of misguided treasure hunters. Bob Sterne has tended the cemetery of the long-abandoned former gold rush town of Granite Creek for more than a decade and says he was surprised to find 16 holes when he checked the site earlier this week.
