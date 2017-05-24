Transgender Professor in South Caroli...

Transgender Professor in South Carolina Attacks Feminists as 'Cockroaches'

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: The Other McCain

Until a few years ago, Professor Rachel McKinnon was a Canadian, and was also a male. Rhys McKinnon attended the University of Victoria in British Columbia, where he got a bachelor's degree in philosophy in 2005.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Other McCain.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

South Carolina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Susan J Inabinett Is Evil 2 hr Five Words 3
News Weird 15 mins ago 8:22 p.m.Babysitter jailed af... May 21 Fundie Fatwazz Aroma 3
News Former SC Gov. Sanford engaged to ex-mistress (Aug '12) May 17 Edinboro College ... 14
News Lenoir's Store: A Trip Back in Time (May '08) May 3 william lenoir 7
News 9 dead in S.C. shooting at historic black churc... (Jun '15) Apr 29 Reported 331
News Mississippi, Tennessee debate future of Confede... (Jun '15) Apr 24 Truth 19
News SC corrections dept. identifies inmates in rap ... (May '14) Apr 23 Kimkin 2
See all South Carolina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search South Carolina Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,857 • Total comments across all topics: 281,251,177

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC