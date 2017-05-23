Tornado watch issued for several South Carolina counties including...
A rescue conducted at a Circle K store on King And Huger streets in downtown Charleston as a heavy storm moved over the area on Tuesday, May 23, 2017. Michael Pronzato/Staff Cars drive through floodwater at King Street and Huger Street in Charleston on Tuesday, May 23, 2017.
