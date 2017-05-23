This is a good victory for the freedom of information
It's been a long time coming, but citizens of South Carolina will soon have faster and cheaper access to public documents.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Moultrie News.
Comments
Add your comments below
South Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Susan J Inabinett Is Evil
|9 hr
|Five Words
|3
|Weird 15 mins ago 8:22 p.m.Babysitter jailed af...
|May 21
|Fundie Fatwazz Aroma
|3
|Former SC Gov. Sanford engaged to ex-mistress (Aug '12)
|May 17
|Edinboro College ...
|14
|Lenoir's Store: A Trip Back in Time (May '08)
|May 3
|william lenoir
|7
|9 dead in S.C. shooting at historic black churc... (Jun '15)
|Apr 29
|Reported
|331
|Mississippi, Tennessee debate future of Confede... (Jun '15)
|Apr 24
|Truth
|19
|SC corrections dept. identifies inmates in rap ... (May '14)
|Apr '17
|Kimkin
|2
Find what you want!
Search South Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC