The Latest: Tight GOP runoff election will go to recount
The Latest on a special election runoff to nominate a GOP candidate to fill the former South Carolina congressional seat of Mick Mulvaney : The runoff election for the Republican GOP nomination to replace Mick Mulvaney in South Carolina's 5th District is too close to call. The difference in votes between former lawmaker Ralph Norman and state legislator Tommy Pope on Tuesday night was less than 1 percent, meaning a recount is automatic.
