The Latest: SC man honored with Purple Heart after 72 years
The Latest on South Carolina man receiving his Purple Heart medal 72 years after being wounded during World War II. : WYFF reports received 93-year old George Mitchell received his Purple Heart medal Sunday at the Clemson retirement community where he's lived since 2000.
