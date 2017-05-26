The "Green Book of South Carolina" La...

The "Green Book of South Carolina" Launches as First-Ever Mobile...

The "Green Book of South Carolina" Launches as First-Ever Mobile Travel Guide to S.C. African American Cultural Sites , has been launched by the South Carolina African American Heritage Commission, offering residents and visitors from around the world a user-friendly guide to discovering and celebrating enriching cultural experiences across the state at http://www.GreenBookofSC.com .

