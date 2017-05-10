Tensions rise over Confederate statues

Tensions rise over Confederate statues

New Orleans authorities dismantled a statue honouring President of the Confederacy Jefferson Davis yesterday amid cries by protesters waving Confederate flags and cheers from a group that said the monument glorified racism in the United States' South. Police watched the two groups taunt each other as crews used a crane to pluck the 2.4 m bronze statue from the granite pedestal where it had sat for more than a century on a piece of land near an intersection in the Mid-City neighbourhood.

