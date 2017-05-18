Tax relief? South Carolina OKs new break for manufacturers, but few will qualify
While most South Carolina manufacturers - including Boeing Co.' s 787 Dreamliner assembly campus in North Charleston - pay a reduced fee instead of property taxes, new legislation will lower rates for those that still pay the traditional method.
