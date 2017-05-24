Suspect extradited from South Carolina, faces a judge for murder charges

Williams is charged with first degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and two counts of attempt robbery. Court documents tell us Williams allegedly approached a man sitting in a car at TJ's Sports Tavern on Huntington Ave in the early morning hours of February 10. Records state Williams asked the person in the car for a light for his cigarette and as the person was looking for the lighter, Williams pulled a gun and demanded money, firing into the car several times.

