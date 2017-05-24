Suspect extradited from South Carolina, faces a judge for murder charges
Williams is charged with first degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and two counts of attempt robbery. Court documents tell us Williams allegedly approached a man sitting in a car at TJ's Sports Tavern on Huntington Ave in the early morning hours of February 10. Records state Williams asked the person in the car for a light for his cigarette and as the person was looking for the lighter, Williams pulled a gun and demanded money, firing into the car several times.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.
Add your comments below
South Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Susan J Inabinett Is Evil
|6 min
|Five Words
|3
|Weird 15 mins ago 8:22 p.m.Babysitter jailed af...
|May 21
|Fundie Fatwazz Aroma
|3
|Former SC Gov. Sanford engaged to ex-mistress (Aug '12)
|May 17
|Edinboro College ...
|14
|Lenoir's Store: A Trip Back in Time (May '08)
|May 3
|william lenoir
|7
|9 dead in S.C. shooting at historic black churc... (Jun '15)
|Apr 29
|Reported
|331
|Mississippi, Tennessee debate future of Confede... (Jun '15)
|Apr 24
|Truth
|19
|SC corrections dept. identifies inmates in rap ... (May '14)
|Apr 23
|Kimkin
|2
Find what you want!
Search South Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC