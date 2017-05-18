South Carolina's new political party ...

South Carolina's new political party chairmen: What now?

15 hrs ago

South Carolina's two major political parties have recently chosen a pair of veteran political operatives as their new chairmen - Trav Robertson for the Democrats and Drew McKissick for the Republicans. The Post and Courier asked both new bosses about the future of their parties and what voters can expect under their leadership with the 2018 elections around the corner.

Chicago, IL

